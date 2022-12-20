FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Friday, December 16, 2022

Contact: Tammy Martin

Office: 984-292-3255

Cell: 984-480-6256 tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov

NCDMVA Holds Ceremonies at State Veterans Cemeteries to Honor North Carolina Veterans ‘Wreaths Across America’

Raleigh, NC — N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is participating in the annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ services on December 17th at 12:00 p.m. at State Veterans Cemeteries in Black Mountain, Jacksonville, Goldsboro, and Fayetteville.

Our North Carolina veterans’ final resting places are remembered with dignity and honor, especially at this time of the year. The wreaths are a beautiful tribute that represent this special season. With grateful hears, our fallen brothers and sisters are not forgotten.”

Walter E. Gaskin

Lt. General, USMC Ret., Secretary of NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

WHAT: NC State Veterans Cemeteries will host wreath-laying ceremonies, joining more than 3,400 other locations across the country, at sea, and abroad for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have worked throughout the year to sponsor the placement of wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of to Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures for generations to come.

WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery:

962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery:

110 Montford Point Road, Jacksonville, NC 28541

Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery:

164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534



*No ceremony at this location: Wreaths will be placed on headstones.

Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery

8220 Bragg Boulevard Fort Bragg, NC 28310

WHO: N.C. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs



###