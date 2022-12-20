The full agenda is available to download for the anticipated 4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Visit the website and view the full programme and speaker line-up for the AI in Drug Discovery Conference in 2023

LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to present the highly anticipated 4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference, taking place on 13 - 14 March 2023, in London, UK.

AI in drug discovery is leading the way into a shorter, cheaper and more successful R&D era where compound generation is automated, drug synthesis is predictable and undruggable diseases are finally being targeted.

Delegates attending will have the opportunity to:

• Delve into key industry research focuses, with talks on fragment-based selection, in silico drug design and personalised medicine from GSK, Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and more

• Increase the diversity of your drug discovery programme with case studies in applying knowledge graphs, molecular dynamic simulations, and digital twins throughout the development process

• Utilise breakthroughs in robotics, automation and quantum chemical methods alongside AI to drive the next generation of drug discovery

Featured 2023 Speakers Include:

• Alexander Hillisch, Vice President, Head of Computational Molecular Design, Bayer

• Jag Heer, Director of Medicinal Chemistry, UCB

• Matthias Frech, Director, Merck

• Thierry Dorval, Head of Data Sciences & Data Management, Servier

• Paul Beroza, Senior Scientist Computational Drug Discovery, Genentech

• Haruna Iwaoka, Senior Director, Astellas Pharma

• Jan Wenzel, Scientist Computational and Systems Toxicology, Sanofi

SAE Media Group proudly presents Darren Green, Head of Cheminformatics & Data Science, Senior Felllow from GSK, speaking on Day 1 of the conference on Applying AI/ML in the Drug Discovery Processes From Hypothesis Testing To Preclinical Screening:

• Overcoming the challenges currently facing pharmaceutical R&D programmes with data science and AI

• Opportunities for data analysis and predictive modelling in drug discovery

• Profitable applications to translate AI/ML from the lab to the clinic

• Open data sharing? - The importance of long-term planning

Also, SAE Media Group will be joined by Andreas Bender, Consultant from HealX, speaking on DAY 2 of the conference on The Current State of Play For Data And AI In Drug Discovery:

• Considering the current issues in the field and what is needed to overcome these

• The importance of open data sharing including failed results

• Case Studies from the current use of AI for drug discovery

• Improving AI in Drug Discovery and how to move forward

4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

13 – 14 March 2023

London, UK

