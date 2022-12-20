Portion of White Deer Pike Closed Tomorrow in Union and Northumberland Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed tomorrow in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project.



On Wednesday, December 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown, Northumberland County, while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

