Ready, Set, Read! Library District Kicks Off 2023 Winter Reading Challenge on Jan. 1 with Cool Prizes for Kids, Teens & Adults

Kids Who Complete the Challenge Could Win a Grand Prize Package from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lacrosse Team

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s popular Winter Reading Challenge returns in January 2023 to entertain and educate kids, teens and adults with the library’s vast catalogue of FREE audiobooks, magazines, graphic novels, comic books, and more in branches and online. Las Vegas’ newest professional sports team, Las Vegas Desert Dogs lacrosse team, is providing a grand prize package for kids that includes tickets to the Feb. 24 game.

Here’s how it works:

  • Kids, teens and adults are challenged to read at least five hours (300 minutes) during the month of January 2023, and track their progress on TheLibraryDistrict.beanstack.org or Beanstack's easy-to-use app. Readers can also log reading time on a printable bookmark available at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches.

  • All Kids, Teens and Adults who complete the challenge by Jan. 31 will receive prizes, while supplies last.

  • All Kids who complete the challenge will be automatically entered to win a prize package from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and the Library District. Prize packages will contain four tickets to the Feb. 24 Desert Dogs v. Calvary Roughnecks game at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, PLUS Desert Dogs and Library District branded swag.

  • All Adults who complete the challenge will receive a Library District Bookstore Buck, good for one free item from our Library District Foundation bookstore, and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

"The Winter Reading Challenge is an easy way for all ages to explore the library’s extensive, fascinating collection of fun and thought-provoking titles, accessible in branches and online through your mobile device,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

“Since our franchise’s beginning in Las Vegas, we have strived to make an impact in the local community, especially with the youth,” said Desert Dogs CEO Mark Fine. “Libraries play a critical part in expanding educational opportunities to young people, and we are proud to be a part of this year’s Winter Reading Challenge to encourage reading in our community.”

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, as well as free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org

About the Las Vegas Desert Dogs

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs were launched on June 21, 2021, as the 15th team in the National Lacrosse League and will begin play in December 2022. The team is co-owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai – and will play at Michelob ULTRA Arena located inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information on the Desert Dogs, please visit LasVegasDesertDogs.com, call 702-818-DOGS, or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@vegasdesertdogs).

