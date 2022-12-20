Submit Release
Mattermost Announces Appointments of New CFO and VP of Legal and Promotion of VP of Human Resources

New executive hires signal continued momentum and growth for secure collaboration platform in 2023

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, today announced a series of executive updates including the hiring of their first-ever chief financial officer and vice president of legal, as well as the promotion of the director of human resources to the vice president of human resources. The new hires reflect the company’s continued growth, global footprint and industry leadership. 

Kendra Niedziejko joins Mattermost as chief financial officer to direct the company’s financial operations and oversee growth objectives. Niedziejko brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, and scaling high-growth technology companies to the Mattermost team. Prior to joining Mattermost, Niedziejko served as chief accounting officer at MNTN, Inc., a leading advertising platform for television, and as chief financial officer for xMatters, Inc., an automated incident management platform, as well as supporting roles in the IPOs of OpenTable and E-LOAN.

As vice president of legal for Mattermost, Nirosha Ruwan brings two decades of leadership experience across legal, public sector and business operations to the team. Previously Ruwan served as external General Counsel and outside counsel for a broad array of venture-backed technology companies while an attorney at Latham & Watkins, Cleary Gottleib and Lumos Law. She’s also been active in the public sector, having served in the Government of Sri Lanka, as well having led international aid initiatives in South Asia in collaboration with the United Nations. She also previously co-founded and led a technology educational company. Ruwan received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and undergraduate degree from Harvard College. 

Natalie Jew joined Mattermost as director of human resources in 2019 and was recently promoted to vice president of human resources. As a leader and executive with over 15 years experience recruiting, developing and accelerating talent initiatives across leading software, security, robotics, data analytics, marketing, and public sector organizations in the U.S., and in over 20 countries, she brings extensive experience in technical, go-to-market, operational, and executive recruiting, multinational compensation, benefits, and compliance, working across international subsidiaries and co-employment partners, as well as leadership development, review, and calibration. 

"As technical organizations increase their focus on efficiency and security, it's an exciting time for Mattermost right now,"  said Ian Tien, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mattermost. "Expanding and deepening our executive team, and increasing the diversity of our viewpoints, are vital priorities as we continue to accelerate the success of customers and of our business." 

About Mattermost:

Mattermost provides secure collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants, to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world. 

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.


Jeff Benanto
Mattermost
5083619001
jeff.benanto@mattermost.com

Maedot Kassa
REQ for Mattermost
8572331926
mkassa@req.co

