CIC's 'Merch With a Mission' Redefines the Impact of Promotional Product Marketing

After being awarded "Most Sustainable Campaign" by the Advertising Specialties Industry, Corporate Imaging Concepts redefines the future of promotional products and the impact sustainability-centered marketing can have on a brand's long-term value

/EIN News/ -- NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIC (Corporate Imaging Concepts), a leading global promotional product/marketing distributor, announces the next phase of its commitment to corporate social responsibility goals.

Demand for both branded and sustainable promotional products is high, along with the need for viable, intelligent, environmental solutions. As a sustainability leader in the industry, CIC is in a prime position to innovate and lead clients to rethink how they approach promotional products.

The company's own operations are on target to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 and carbon-negative status by 2030.

These ambitious goals will be met through a combination of energy efficiencies, forestation, ecosystem creation, and continuous monitoring of CIC's headquarters and distribution facilities.

CIC takes its role in this global carbon reduction effort seriously, demonstrated through its cloud-based technology solutions, diverse supply chain, and a core belief that it can help customers affect intentional, meaningful changes to the environment, for decades.

http://corp-imaging.com

Related Images






Image 1: Winner of the 2022 "Most Sustainable Campaign"


Promotional products from Corporate Imaging Concepts, with Windows 11 branding, over a background of trees



Winner of the 2022 "Most Sustainable Campaign"

Winner of the 2022 "Most Sustainable Campaign"

