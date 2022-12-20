60,000 Denver Kids and Their Families Fed With $300,000 Donation to Food For Thought

With help from customers and employees, The CE Shop Foundation is providing relief for Denver-area kids and their families living in urban food deserts.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season being a time of abundance for many, there are still 1 in 7 Colorado children who aren't sure where their next meal will come from, which is why The CE Shop Foundation is proud to be feeding Denver-area children and families in need.

Donations to The CE Shop Foundation go to support Food For Thought Denver, a nonprofit that provides backpacks filled with food for the weekend to children in need at 76 Denver-area schools.

Food For Thought Denver estimates that $5 is enough to feed a family of four for the weekend.

In the years since The CE Shop Foundation was created by Michael McAllister, Founder and Board Member of The CE Shop, the amount of money it has collected to feed families in need has increased every year. In 2014, it raised $6,856, and in 2022, nearly $400,000.

"I like to illustrate the impact of our donors' generosity visually. 60,000 kids are the equivalent of 750+ yellow busses full of elementary school kids rolling down the road, and it's because of all those that support our cause that these kids are fed," says McAllister.

The CE Shop chose to support this cause because, as a leading provider of online professional education, its employees believe that school-aged children should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. The CE Shop Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The CE Shop Foundation's donations come from The CE Shop's employees, who can choose to give through a payroll deduction; its students, who can donate when purchasing real estate education courses during checkout, and generous members of the local community.

For more information on The CE Shop's work to eliminate childhood hunger in the Denver area, visit TheCEShop.com/Foundation.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

