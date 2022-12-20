Work starts on Việt Nam’s biggest project in Lao province

VIENTIANE - Work on construction of a bauxite-alumina mining industrial complex, one of Việt Nam’s largest projects in Lao, began in Dakcheung District, the southern Lao province of Sekong, on Monday.

It is the biggest foreign-invested project in Sekong province.

Covering 8.692ha, the bauxite mine worth US$1 billion has an annual capacity of one million tonnes. It is expected to operate for 30 years and could be extended to 50 years.

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Việt Phương Group, Phương Minh Huệ pledged to bring success to the project, contributing to socio-economic development in remote and disadvantaged areas of Sekong Province and bilateral economic ties between the two nations, especially in the Việt Nam – Laos – Cambodia development triangle.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng wished that Lao authorities from local to central levels would actively help Việt Phương Group achieve its goals and generate jobs for local workers, thus contributing to Lao socio-economic development and the local living conditions.

On the occasion, an office for the complex’s management was opened. VNS