Attorney General Paxton has joined a multistate petition sent to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) opposing the draconian federal health care systems vaccine mandate.

CMS overstepped its authority by instituting an unprecedented vaccine requirement nationwide on most medical industry staff, while bypassing the Administrative Procedure Act’s required notice and comment period. CMS did this even while admitting uncertainty about whether the vaccines prevented the spread of Covid-19, and the most recent data has confirmed that vaccines have little to no effect on transmission rates.

The vaccine requirement has also had other profoundly negative effects on public health by acting as the basis to fire unvaccinated healthcare workers and deepen a nationwide hospital staffing shortage.

CMS’s vaccine mandate has been an illegal and unjustified rule since its inception. But even if one thought that it was justified initially, the circumstances in which it was created no longer exist. The mandate does not protect people from Covid-19 and it continues to be a heavy burden on our healthcare industry. It is incumbent upon CMS to repeal the rule.

“Even worse, the emergency vaccine mandate left healthcare facilities—already struggling to maintain needed staff ratios—in dire straits, further worsening staffing shortages in the healthcare sector, especially in rural and frontier states,” the letter states. “Studies also show that the vaccines carry increased health risks among normally healthy populations. When paired with the vaccines’ lack of protection against symptomatic infection and transmission, these studies show that compelled vaccination was flawed from the start.”

To read the full letter, click here.