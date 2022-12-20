Get Your 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Before They’re All Gone

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

December 20, 2022

Concord, NH – The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is still available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, but they are selling fast! Our award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys wildlife or the outdoors.

Calendars are available for $12.00. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase yours online and enjoy free shipping. Or visit us at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH (open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and pick up all your last-minute gifts including logo merchandise and gift certificates.

Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.