ITFreedom are Bringing Trust to DeFi with Security-Focused Ecosystem

December 20, 2022 — Blockchain services provider & cyber security agency ITFreedom will release the security-focused ecosystem for DeFi protocols to launch their & products and services in 2023. ITFreedom is a pioneer for smart contracts over human control and believes that the implementation of this technology is critical for the future of DeFi and also to bring trust back to the blockchain space.

What is ITFreedom

ITFreedom is a Full-scope blockchain development agency created by Web3, blockchain, and full-stack developers, with a focus on trust & cybersecurity. The company has 4 physical offices and over 40 developers, who have been working on projects for public and private platforms in the blockchain space for over 12 years

The company has worked with both centralized and decentralized platforms, analyzing the traction and market impact of different solutions. allowing the team to research new technical and financial trends.

Cryptocurrency Market Outlook

The cryptocurrency space is currently experiencing a bear market following significant growth in 2021 & 2022. The downward market trend has been further exacerbated by the failure of multiple big-name DeFi institutions, which have collapsed due to human error & dishonest practices.

All of this adds up to a low level of general trust in the crypto market, as everyday users and traders have been the ones made to suffer. However, from these failures there is a great opportunity for emerging leaders to address these issues with their solutions, thus maturing the blockchain space and reinstalling trust for the wider market.

Vasyl Havrylovych, IT Freedom Founder and early blockchain supporter stated that:

“The problem is that cases like this cause not only a significant loss to the total market capitalization but even more importantly, a loss of belief in the sustainability of cryptocurrencies in general. The feeling in the market now is “what exchange will be closed next?”, and this is problematic to the wider market.”

Bringing Trust with Decentralization

Some companies, like cybersecurity agency ITFreedom say that these institutional failures could have been prevented through the implementation of DeFi smart contacts that take decision-making away from the hands of a few individuals.

With this in mind, ITFreedom has announced that it will release an ecosystem for DeFi protocols to launch its products and services. The ecosystem will offer solutions with cutting-edge protection for DeFi projects. These projects will be able to harness smart contracts via the ecosystem to avoid human error and also protect against malicious hackers.



Anatolii Shynkarov, IT Freedom Founder stated that:

“At ITFreedom, we strongly emphasize the benefits of the decentralized approach to development to avoid any potential mistrust. Our clients & partners will always be guaranteed the safest and most sustainable options with our new ecosystem.

Anatolii continues

DeFi protocols are a primary target for hackers - and while the funds are stored in a way where no party controls the total holdings - they could technically be stolen through exploits and attacks. We have been developing products for private and public platforms in the blockchain space for over a decade, And we make cybersecurity a top priority for any platform we work with. We are soon announcing a complete ecosystem of fully-decentralized solutions with cutting-edge protection.”

Agency Services

ITFreedom offers a wide array of products, including Web development, Mobile development, & Custom software. The company also offers NFT market & dAap development, custom blockchain app development, MetaVerse dev, blockchain wallets, smart contracts, tokenization, exchanges, and more. The extensive TFreedom services cover numerous use cases for design, front and back end, blockchain & cybersecurity.

