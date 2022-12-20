Submit Release
Finding Beauty in Pain: Book Debut THE STARS IN MY SCARS Is The Story Of One Woman’s Spiritual Transcendence After Years Of Chaos and Trauma

Bay Area nurse offers message of hope in new coming-of-age memoir from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From her first childhood memory to present day, Cleo Wynters’ life has been a long and winding road to redemption. Having now found her way after overcoming the trauma of her past, she shares her inspiring journey in a new memoir to encourage those in need of hope. In The Stars in My Scars, reflects on her tumultuous childhood and troubled youth to see how far she has come and discovers there is beauty in pain. 

Wynters’ childhood in San Luis Obispo, California was far from golden. Living with two parents who struggled with drug addiction, Wynters relied on the love and guidance of her beloved grandmother. And when her grandmother died, a part of Wynters died with her. She began experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and sex at the age of thirteen and was living on her own by the age of seventeen. Desperate to find her place in the world and even more desperate to escape her mother’s grasp, she sacrificed her security for independence. With the help and forgiveness of a friend, Wynters’ forged a new life in San Francisco that included becoming a nurse and starting a family of her own. 

From childhood abandonment, betrayal, and postpartum depression to working as a COVID nurse during pandemic, Wynters relates her personal struggles with sincerity and grace. While her life has been no fairy tale, it has shaped her into the strong, wise, and dedicated wife, mother, and nurse she is today, and she has finally found her version of happily ever after. A moving story of resilience and recovery, The Stars in My Scars will speak to anyone who is overcome by life’s challenges. 

The Stars in My Scars is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

Born and raised in San Luis Obispo, California, Cleo Wynters is a registered nurse with a BA in nursing science and a certification in medical-surgical nursing. She is currently working toward her MA in nursing education. In her spare time, she is an avid gardener. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and two children. 

