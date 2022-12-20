BigShots Golf to launch new facility in Grand Prairie in 2024

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigShots Golf ® – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, is announcing today the plans for a new location in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas. The addition of this facility will be its eighth location and third in the state of Texas. The new 12-acre location will be part of Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district and is planning to open by the end of second quarter 2024.



The new Grand Prairie location will feature BigShots Golf’s new prototype design which includes a two-story tee-line with 80 interactive, climate-controlled tee boxes and cutting-edge technology powered by TrackMan Range. These enhancements allow games to be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world, while beginners, families, and children can take part in interactive games that give everyone a chance to win.

“BigShots Golf Grand Prairie is a great way for competitive players to enjoy the game they love as well as social and less experienced players to enjoy the sport in a fun, casual experience that includes top-notch dining and entertainment,” said BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer, TJ Schier. “We thank the City of Grand Prairie for their continued support as we work toward bringing a whole new level of entertainment and innovative dining to the community.”

“Grand Prairie is proud to welcome BigShots Golf to our EpicCentral entertainment district, which we are developing to be a top destination for entertainment in DFW,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “The addition of BigShots Golf to our current and soon-to-open offering of entertainment, dining and shopping along the State Highway 161 EpicCentral Corridor is a great addition to the previously announced Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Karting and Games.”

The venue will also include a 27-hole tech-driven indoor putting course and Anthem Kitchen + Bar , an elevated sports bar with large screens for optimal viewing, unexpected menu items, such as the PB & Jam Burger, signature cocktails and craft beer. BigShots Golf will provide year-round programming for all ages and a 7,500 square-foot multi-function space to host birthday parties, fundraisers, corporate outings and more.

“Our staff is excited to partner with BigShots Golf, a North Texas company who will be developing their flagship facility here in Grand Prairie,” said City Manager Steve Dye. “We look forward to building successful relationships with BigShots Golf, Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Karting and Games, as we continue to selectively build out our EpicCentral corridor along SH 161.”

Golf entertainment is helping to fuel unprecedented growth in golf participation across the globe. Through BigShots Golf, Invited is focused on further diversifying the sport by creating a casual and fun environment for new golfers to experience the game.

BigShots Golf is open in Akron, Ohio, Bryan, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Springfield, Missouri, St. George, Utah, Vero Beach, Florida, Northwick Park, UK, and currently under development in Naples, Fla., scheduled to open in 2024.

About BigShots Golf®

Majority-owned by Invited, BigShots Golf® is a tech‐driven golf entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. BigShots Golf’s in-venue restaurant Anthem Kitchen + Bar delivers an elevated sports bar experience built for every fan with menu items featuring fan favorites such as the PB & Jam Burger and the Dirty Dr Pepper. The indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, tech-driven putting, outdoor patios, and private event spaces create the ideal atmosphere to hang out with families and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays, with other players at the same venue, or in real-time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates at @BigShotsGolf.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

