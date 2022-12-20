Questex’s Fierce Telecom Announces the 2022 winners of the Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless today announces the winners of the 2022 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition. The awards recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled over the past 12 months.

The awards promote the competitive spirit and initiative to spark new design, development and distribution of inventive solutions; find revolutionary tech or services; and to acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.

The 2022 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition winners are:

AI/Analytics/Automation Category: Enterprise Web

BSS/OSS Category: Intraway

Business Services Category: Aryaka

Cloud Services Category: Netcracker Technology

Customer Engagement Category: TiVo

Digital Divide Category: GeoLinks

IoT Category: Telia

Network Test and Measurement Category: Anritsu

Next-Gen Deployment Wireless Category: Satelles, Inc.

Next-Gen Deployment Wireline Category: Infinera

Private Wireless Networks Category: Betacom

Security Category: Plume

Kevin Gray, Vice President, Fierce Telecom said, “Congratulations to the 2022 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition award winners. Our program encourages the competitive spirit and initiative to create new design, development, and distribution of groundbreaking solutions across the industry. We were truly impressed by their submissions and we wish them continued success.”

Winners were chosen by the awards program’s judges who are the industry's elite including analysts and service providers.

To learn more about the 2022 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition, visit: https://www.fiercetelecomawards.com.

