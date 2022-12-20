Muskegon's "Coffee With Craig" to launch new Michigan based media network with NC1 Agency

Craig Person

Craig Person, a Silicon Valley transplant who has been developing the Muskegon community, now launching influencer company called "Coffee With Craig."

I'm excited about Coffee With Craig because it provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and share their stories” — Craig Person

MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and Muskegon resident Craig Person is set to launch a new Michigan based media network focused on developing and growing local Michigan communities with NC1 Agency. The network, dubbed "Coffee With Craig", will provide a platform for content creators from all backgrounds to share their stories and build meaningful connections with their neighbors. Partnering with Nick Caster of NC1, Mr. Person plans to make this vision a reality and help contribute to the resurgence of his home state. This announcement comes on the heels of Mr. Person's recent success in launching a Muskegon-based influencer program "Coffee with Craig". More information about Coffee With Craig will be released in the coming weeks - stay tuned!