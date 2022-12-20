Summit Ministries' 6-Part Bible Study Series Aims to Grow Christian Worldview Beyond Single Digits

Now We Live features Christian thought leaders like actor Kirk Cameron.

"Now We Live" Features Christian Thought-Leaders Demonstrating How God’s Truth is the Answer to America’s Woke and Broken Culture

This series sparks discussion about how to live a better story, one based on the truth and dignity found in the Gospel.” — Dr. Jeff Myers

MANITOU SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Ministries, America’s leading organization equipping young adults in God’s truth and championing a biblical worldview, has launched "Now We Live: How Your Everyday Faith Can Redeem a Broken World," a six-episode video/discussion course offered free by Summit in partnership with the Family Research Council.

“Everywhere we look we sense hopelessness and despair that Wall Street and Washington DC can’t fix,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, Summit president. “But history shows that the tough times are the best times for leading people to the hope found in Jesus Christ. Now is the time to get off the sidelines and onto the frontlines to help people discover a biblical worldview.”

A key impetus for the series was data from researcher George Barna that found just nine percent of self-identified Christians have a biblical worldview. Summit’s goal with the series and its insights is to at least double that number.

“The biblical worldview numbers are even less in the culture,” Myers noted. “This series sparks discussion about how to live a better story, one based on the truth and dignity found in the Gospel.”

Myers added Summit is excited about its partnership on the project with the Family Research Council, which shares the goal of strengthening the biblical worldview of believers “to create a better, wiser, kinder world for all of us.”

"Now We Live: How Your Everyday Faith Can Redeem a Broken World" calls and equips Christians to put faith into action: unpacking God’s answers to the foundational questions facing every one of us–and our culture.

The six-episode video series features 10-minute sessions designed to spark discussions centered on questions central to understanding the tenets of the Christian faith. It also offers inspiring and instructive examples of how to live out a Christian worldview in practical ways – led by well-known Christian voices like Kirk Cameron, Lee Strobel, John and Korey Cooper, Sean McDowell and Alisa Childers. Among the key questions it explores:

Worldview – Can we align our beliefs and actions?

Reality – What does Christianity say about the world?

Jesus – Who is he?

Truth – Is Christianity credible?

Identity – Who are we in Christ?

Society – How should we live?

"Now We Live: How Your Everyday Faith Can Redeem a Broken World" is a free life-on-life discipleship resource for churches, small groups, and families. Watch the trailer here.

About Summit Ministries — Founded in 1962 Summit Ministries’ mission is to equip and support rising generations to embrace God’s truth and champion a biblical worldview. Summit’s iconic two-week conferences for young adults have trained tens of thousands of today’s business innovators, cultural influencers, government officials, and church leaders. Its books and training courses equip hundreds of thousands of people a year to be confident in biblical truth.