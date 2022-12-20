Powder Valley Nature Center joins Audubon Center at Riverlands’ Third Annual Bows for Birds Challenge

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is joining the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton for its third annual Bows for Birds Challenge. The challenge runs now through Feb. 5, 2023, and the nature center will host one of several Bows for Birds stations throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Bows for Birds is a scavenger hunt-like challenge that includes 12 different stations placed in parks and natural areas in the St. Louis region. MDC, the Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, and all the Bows for Birds partners are challenging visitors to find mystery wooden birds hidden at each location.

“Come to Powder Valley to participate in the scavenger hunt and find the mystery bird posted on a tree along one of our three paved trails, Tanglevine, Broken Ridge, or Hickory Ridge,” said MDC Naturalist, Anna Cooke.

A complete information packet is available for free download at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xA. It explains the challenge and includes a map for each participating Bows for Birds site. Participants can also download the submission form they will need to fill out and enter to win.

Visitors can follow the clues given at each station to find the mystery wooden bird hidden nearby. When they find it, participants are encouraged to take a selfie with the mystery bird and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging #bowsforbirds23. Be sure to set posts to "public" for them to be seen. Entrants must email a completed submission form to bows4birds@gmail.com by Feb. 5, 2023, to be eligible to win.

Eligible participants in the Bows for Birds challenge will be entered in a prize raffle that includes a variety of St. Louis-based outdoor experiences, Cardinals baseball tickets, parks swag, a bird-lover’s kit, bird feeders, and more. The more entries, the more chances to win. Identify the species of mystery bird and participants will earn an additional entry for every correct one.

Also, those who visit seven or more sites will be eligible to enter the grand prize raffle for a Vortex optics basket, including a pair of Viper HD 10x42 binocular valued at $680. Winners will be drawn Feb. 10, 2023.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.