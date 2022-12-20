New Construction Material Requirements for Build America, Buy America Act Begin in January

For Immediate Release: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) included the Build America, Buy America Act (Act). The Act is intended to strengthen Made in America Laws and ensure many of the materials used on federal aid projects are produced in the United States.

The Act added requirements for construction materials to be manufactured in the United States. A construction material is defined as an article, material, or supply that is or consists primarily of:

Non-ferrous metals

Plastic and polymer-based products

Glass (including optic glass)

Lumber or

Drywall

The new Act requirements will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for all South Dakota Department of Transportation projects. Changes may impact contractors bidding and are outlined in the Special Provision for Buy America Act included in the proposal packet.

Additional information on construction materials is located on the SDDOT website at https://apps.sd.gov/HC65BidLetting/ebsbiddinginfo.aspx.

Contractors can also post questions through the Bid Letting Project Q&A forum for projects currently advertised for bid.

For additional information, contact Christina Bennett, Construction & Maintenance Engineer, at 605-773-4391.

