The Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces New Executive Committee and Releases "2022: A Year in Review"
These new members have demonstrated a strong commitment to health care payment and delivery transformation that has not wavered during good and challenging times.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners today announced new members of its Executive Committee, a governing body comprised of sixteen senior-level executives representing the organization’s multi-stakeholder membership.
— Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair
The Task Force is excited to welcome three new members to this important leadership group: Diwen Chen (Elevance Health), Richard Lipeles (Heritage Provider Network), and David Nace (Innovaccer) and appreciates that James Sinkoff (Sun River Health) has been reelected as the Task Force’s Treasurer. These members bring important perspectives which will help the Committee continue to provide effective strategic leadership to advance the Task Force’s mission and agenda.
“As Task Force Chair, I am thrilled to welcome our new Executive Committee members and learn from their experience and expertise,” said Emily Brower, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Physician Services, Trinity Health. “These new members have demonstrated a strong commitment to health care payment and delivery transformation that has not wavered during good and challenging times.”
“The Executive Committee’s role in leading the Task Force and providing strategic direction is critical to the value of membership,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “These new Executive Committee members bring a broad range of fresh perspectives that will help the Committee achieve that goal and to continue the momentum toward a value-based health care system.”
As this year comes to a close, the Task Force is pleased to share Health Care Transformation Task Force 2022: A Year in Review, which highlights the breadth and depth of the Task Force’s work across many topics and initiatives supported by the Task Force’s Board and its Work Groups and Advisory Groups.
To see the full Executive Committee roster and their bios please visit: https://hcttf.org/leadership-staff/executive-committee/
For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • ApolloMed • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • OPN Healthcare • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
