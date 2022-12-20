Investors Eyeing Tech Startup that Says its Platform Will Redefine Personal Wellness and Return Power to Consumer

The Dragonfly app, scheduled for a 2023 release, will be the world’s first tech-integrated, virtual wellness companion that will give users data ownership, personalized insights to overall better wellness, and passive revenue generation. (Screen example p Dragonfly’s biometric results will provide users a quick read of where they are. It’ll also match their bio age to their current age. (Screen example pictured here subject to change.) By daily assembling all of the health data fragments into one place, Dragonfly users can customize their goals and receive personalized insights and recommendations. (Screen example pictured here subject to change.)

Dragonfly Data Ventures is Building World’s First Tech-Integrated Wellness Companion to Create a Self-Funding, Privacy-First, Empowering Healthcare Ecosystem

As consumers, patients and people, we are enormous data generators. We should have an ownership stake in the asset we are creating.” — Dragonfly Data Ventures CEO Elizabeth Cormier-May.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 87 million Americans use a health or fitness app monthly in a $1.2 trillion U.S. wellness market. Simultaneously, the data brokering business generates $232 billion annually. Women co-founded Dragonfly Data Ventures (DDV) — recent awardee of Guidea's Femovate ‘22 Startup UX Design Sponsorship Program — seeks to bring these two markets together in an app scheduled for release in 2023. The Dragonfly app will create a one-of-a-kind virtual wellness experience built for data ownership, personalized insights, and passive revenue generation.

“As consumers, patients and people, we are enormous data generators. We should have an ownership stake in the asset we are creating,” said DDV CEO Elizabeth Cormier-May. “More importantly, we should have tools that can assemble all of the data fragments that we already generate daily to garner new insights that significantly advance our own goals, along with those of the wider health and wellness industries.”

According to Cormier-May, DDV is building a collaborative ecosystem that allows smartphone and wearable users to, for the first time, organize and control their data and its usage. The Dragonfly app will be a closed-loop wellness digital platform, constantly providing predictive insights to its users about the things that are most important to them. It will also enable users to compare themselves against populations of people most like them, answer questions most important to them, and anonymously extract value from the fragmented virtual data they’re already generating.

The app is designed so consumers can control how and when their data is being used and monetized. Plus, it gives individuals the means to comprehend their contribution toward meaningfully shaping our world. Cormier-May says DDV is creating unique technologies around this ecosystem that protects users’ data from being sold or copied without their permission. She adds that the company has developed an in-depth IP portfolio focused on novel ways to interact with data, ensuring that the users’ anonymity, privacy and control are protected with each and every interaction.

“We’re creating a platform and user experience where every single person and partner can easily extract the ‘what’s in it for me’ value proposition,” said DDV CEO Liz Cormier-May. “There will be clear incentivization at every point of interaction within our ecosystem — whether it’s as a user, employer or partner. You take on the persona you choose, with the goals that are most important to you, and then we help you extrapolate the clinical, wellness and financial value.”

By giving permission, an individual can share a protected version of their data securely and anonymously, enabling participation in any revenue sharing agreements that DDV may have with various partners. The company has committed to sharing said revenue with those consumers who are helping to enhance the Dragonfly ecosystem.

For more information about DragonFly Data Ventures, visit: ondragonfly.com

# # #

About Dragonfly Data Ventures

Dragonfly Data Ventures is creating a democratized wellness ecosystem driven by novel data aggregation and protection methods redefining health, data, business models, and the consumer’s role in today’s world. Delivered through an app, the incentivized user experience will empower people to own and take control of the many data threads they already create throughout a typical day, generating personalized wellness experiences by helping them understand and maximize the potential of their data. Visit: ondragonfly.com

