Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size to Surpass USD 6.3 Billion by 2030 at 10.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, Trends and Size Analysis By Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics), Mode (In-House Informatics), Service (Clinical Trial Data Management, Molecular Modeling), & End User, Competitive Market Growth, Share, Insights and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview



According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Drug Discovery Informatics Market Information by Product, Mode, Service, & End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

A technical method for evaluating and deciphering vast amounts of biological data is called drug discovery informatics. The information is derived from studies carried out in clinical laboratories for research and used to produce insights into the creation of various pharmaceuticals. Drug discovery informatics uses sophisticated bioinformatics algorithms to process data on drugs, diseases, proteins, pathways, and gene expression. It also uses bioinformatics algorithms to sequence data and extends the flexible architecture to create new, specialized approaches and algorithms for various aspects of drug discovery, lowering the cost of drug development.

It involves a wide range of software- and hardware-based technologies for sequencing, target data processing, data visualization, docking, molecular modeling, and database protection. As a result, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and contract research groups all frequently employ it (CROs).

The growth of in-silico modeling tools, the volume of data generated by drug development, and the increasing demand for novel pharmaceutical moieties are all factors that will contribute to the growth of the drug discovery informatics market in the years to come. The competitiveness in the business is expected to increase with the introduction of cutting-edge drug discovery information technologies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.3 Billion CAGR 10.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Mode, Service and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing use of informatics in drug development Retrieval of the drug discovery process, data organization and real-time insights expected to drive the market growth

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important participants in the drug discovery informatics market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Certara, L.P.

Infosys Limited

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Selvita

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

IO Informatics, Inc.

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Dassault Systèmes

These market leaders are aggressively implementing strategic efforts including alliances, mergers, and acquisitions in an effort to increase their global reach. Additionally, they continually launch new medicines and obtain drug clearances to meet the growing demand.

November 2022

A computer-based platform for drug discovery has been developed by Novartis Pharmaceuticals and researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas. It could improve the process' effectiveness, efficiency, and cost. To digitally screen thousands of potential medication candidates and drastically reduce the compound possibilities to those most suitable for laboratory and clinical testing, they created a method based on topological data analysis. A number of physical and chemical characteristics of the molecule's constituent parts are combined with the form of the molecule's underlying physical substructure, or topology, to characterize each molecular compound. The researchers use this data to create a distinctive "topological fingerprint" for each molecule, which they use to rate them based on how well they match the necessary features.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The development of high-performance web and computing services, as well as an increase in the usage of in-silico modeling tools, have accelerated the global growth of the drug discovery informatics sector. Global market growth may be aided by the production of enormous amounts of data linked to drug research and the increased need for pharmaceutical moieties. The introduction of cutting-edge information technology for drug research will increase the degree of competition in the worldwide market.

Additionally, the rise in chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and a number of infectious diseases has caused alarm among government agencies and healthcare professionals alike. Governments are launching steps to increase financial support for improvements in the pharmaceutical industry, which is said to enhance the market for drug delivery informatics.

Market Restraints:

Over the forecast period, the increasing number of product recalls and strict regulatory clearance procedures for coronary stents are anticipated to hinder the growth of the studied market.

COVID-19 Analysis

All phases of drug development have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a number of pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to halt many, if not all, of their clinical studies. Even though discontinuing clinical research is typical (especially early in the development process), this is the first time that a disruption of this magnitude has affected so many organizations at once. Despite this, study sponsors are still seeking for ways to advance their initiatives by taking proactive measures to make sure their studies are prepared to resume when circumstances improve.

For those studies that have remained open, the new reality of governmental-mandated stay-at-home orders, social isolation, and pervasive concern over potential COVID-19 exposure has brought a number of challenges. These challenges are connected to basic study components like subject recruitment, accessibility to clinical sites, in-person clinical examinations (such as blood draws), and making sure subjects have access to study drugs. These difficulties are likely to continue in some capacity even after the instructions to stay at home are withdrawn and things get back to normal. As a result, Sponsors might need to use less common research design alternatives in order to get over hurdles.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

The product, method, service, and end-user segments have been highlighted by MRFR as the report's core segments in order to provide a thorough framework of the drug discovery informatics business.

By Product

The MRFR study lists development informatics and discovery informatics as products.

By Mode

Outsourced and internal informatics are the two main modes.

By Service

Docking, sequencing, target data analysis, clinical trial data management, molecular modelling, and other services are taken into account in the study. Given the extensive applications of informatics solutions in targeted analysis and the enormous volumes of data produced by drug development processes, the sequencing and target data analysis segment should dominate the global market over the next couple of years.

By End-User

Contract research organisations (CROs), the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, among others, are some of the main industry end consumers.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Regional Insights

Since 2017, the Americas have led the world in drug discovery informatics sales, and they are expected to continue to grow strongly during the study period. A number of well-known competitors, including PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation, are strongly present in the area, ensuring its top ranking in the industry globally. The advanced healthcare system, booming biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and advancements in next-generation sequencing in Canada and the US all increase the importance of the American market. The majority of vendors in the Americas engage in research partnerships and joint ventures, which may benefit the market in the ensuing years.

Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

