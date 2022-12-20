Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,882 in the last 365 days.

Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member and Officer Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) announced today that a valued and long-time member of the Company, Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD, has died following a brief journey with cancer, only recently discovered.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished colleague and friend,” said Remi Barbier, President and CEO. “For over 20 years, he generously gave his talents, expertise and integrity in support of our success. On behalf of our employees and our Board of Directors, I extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Friedmann’s family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.”

Dr. Friedmann was an esteemed member of our Board of Directors since 1998 and an Officer of the Company since 2001. He was also a force of nature in drug development, with eight drug approvals to his name and authorship on countless scientific papers and patents. Prior to joining Cassava Sciences, he served as President & CEO of Daiichi Pharmaceutical Corp and held senior leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson in R&D, including Head of Biotechnology Research.

James W. Kupiec, MD, who has been serving as Chief Clinical Development Officer of Cassava Sciences, will now serve as Chief Medical Officer for the Company, effective immediately.

In addition, pursuant to a resolution duly adopted December 19, 2022, by majority vote of the remaining Board of Directors of Cassava Sciences, the number of directors which constitutes the entire Board of Directors is now fixed at six directors, the majority of whom still consists of independent outside directors.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450, or eschoen@CassavaSciences.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member and Officer Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.