AJRD Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to L3Harris Technologies

/EIN News/ -- MONSEY, New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (“Aerojet”) acted in the best interests of Aerojet shareholders in approving the sale of Aerojet to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (“L3Harris”) for $58.00 per share in cash.

If you remain an Aerojet shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?
On December 18, 2022, Aerojet announced that it had agreed to be acquired by L3Harris for $58.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Aerojet board of directors (“Board”).

Our investigation concerns whether Aerojet’s Board acted in the best interests of Aerojet shareholders in approving the sale, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Aerojet shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com


AJRD Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to L3Harris Technologies

