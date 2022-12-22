Four Leaf Properties Announces Acquisition of Victoria Texas Manufactured Home Community Development Project
New community, Bluewood Ranch, to offer affordable, energy-efficient 3 and 4 bedroom homes in Winter 2023
Quality connects everything we do at Bluewood Ranch from infrastructure, office/community center, new energy-efficient homes and professional on-site management that elevates the lifestyle experience.”VICTORIA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties has announced the acquisition of a manufactured home community development project in Victoria, Texas. Phase I of the project started with development of a community plan for 195 home sites by the previous owner. Currently, we are proud to have 7 residents occupying the original completed home sites. Upon transition of the project to Four Leaf Properties in late 2022, the community has been reimagined and rebranded. Formerly Mornington Community is now Bluewood Ranch, a lifestyle community that will offer modern, energy-efficient new homes along with community programming and events.
— Michael Callaghan
Further development of the community and new homesites are underway with homes available for occupancy in Winter 2023. The homes will be 3 and 4 bedroom/2 bath homes with approximately 1500 square feet of living space.
Bluewood Ranch residents can take advantage of several ‘path to home ownership’ programs that deliver value to anyone struggling to find an affordable monthly payment in an environment of escalating rent and inflated home prices. In-house financing is also available where all credit is considered.
“Bluewood Ranch is a fantastic new neighborhood that is affordable,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Quality connects everything we do at Bluewood Ranch from infrastructure, office/community center, new energy-efficient homes and professional on-site management that elevates the lifestyle experience.”
Tucked away, Bluewood Ranch has a country feel but is close to everything. Located at 103 South Delmar Drive, Victoria, TX 77901, the community is off Delmar Drive and East Juan Linn Street, offering close proximity to Caterpillar and other employers.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
email us here