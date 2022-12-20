Come Celebrate Holiday Season at Everygame Poker!

Take a look at all the online offers coming up

It's the time of year for presents and celebrations, and nowhere more so than Everygame Poker who are getting in the festive spirit with the launch of their very own Poker Holiday Season.

Unwrap top-class tournaments with great value buy-ins and daily freerolls – something always welcome during the Christmas period. But low entry fees won't affect the prize pool, with a generous $20,000 still up for grabs, along with incredible opportunities to travel to some of the biggest events in poker – including The Festival in England and this, the upcoming WSOPC Caribbean.

The 2023 edition of the Caribbean contest takes place between 30th March - 4th April, and you could be there competing for $200,000 GTD courtesy of Everygame Poker. The WSOPC Caribbean is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year and one lucky player will get to bask in the beautiful backdrop of St. Maarten, where sun, sea, sand and a soothing stay is guaranteed.

The full prize package totals $4,200 and includes all this:

$1,700 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $200,000 GTD Main Event

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

All meals and beverages included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

Welcome Dinner with the Everygame crew!

Want in? To book a trip to the tropics, you'll need to come out on top of Everygame Poker's WSOPC Caribbean Final on New Year's Day. To reach the Final and earn your seat, you can qualify via the multiple daily satellite events going on this week, or simply buy in to the Main Event for $160.

Here are the details… good luck.

WSOPC Caribbean 2023 Final

1 WSOPC St. Maarten Package GTD

New Year's Day, 5pm EST

Buy-in: $160 + $15

One final Christmas gift before we leave you to it, 25 Blackjack Free Bets – available to all players from the 19th-25th December. Each bet is worth a couple of bucks, so that's $50 of bets to use on the card classic, Blackjack 21. Log in, click to the Casino, tap the Tangente tab and play.

Happy Holidays.

