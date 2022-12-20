Locana Names Ben Dwinal and Frank Orr to Senior Positions

Previous Locana Employees Dwinal and Orr Return to Locana to Lead Solution Development for Clients

Greenwood Village, Colo. (Dec. 20, 2022) – Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, today announced that former employee Ben Dwinal has rejoined the company as Vice President of Solution Architecture. Additionally, previous employee Frank Orr has rejoined the company as Senior Project Manager. Both Dwinal and Orr are based in Denver.

In his new role, Dwinal will oversee the architecture and engineering for Locana solutions - defining the organizational strategy on platform, solution, and software architecture. He will lead the Solution Architecture practice - setting technical direction for the company and mentoring senior technical staff on designing reliable, adaptable, and innovative geospatial solutions for Locana clients. In addition, Dwinal will provide sales, marketing, and business development support to help drive the growth of the business. Orr will lead complex, cross-discipline project teams with a focus on developing integrated enterprise geospatial solutions for state and local governments, utilities, and the commercial sector. Orr will also provide oversight for project management and technical leadership with regard to spatial information management solutions, business system integration, and asset management.

“We are thrilled Ben Dwinal and Frank Orr have returned to Locana in these important roles. Our clients consider them trusted advisors whose extensive experience makes their support invaluable,” said Locana Chief Executive Officer Jeff Haight. “New use cases, the exponential growth of location data, and elevated expectations for powerful enterprise-grade applications are elevating the importance of location. Ben and Frank will help us provide our client base with a cohesive and strategic view of location, and support Locana as we continue to meet the rapidly growing global demand for location intelligence.”

Dwinal has more than two decades of progressive experience in GIS, remote sensing, and related technologies. Most recently, he served as a Solutions Architect for UDC Inc. Previously, he worked at Locana as a Senior Spatial Developer for seven years. Prior to that role, he was a GIS Solution Architect for Schneider Electric, and he previously served as a GIS Lead Tech and GIS Programmer for BAE Systems for several years. Dwinal began his career at the U.S. Army as a Geospatial Analyst. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources from the University of Maine.

Orr is a seasoned IT/GIS consultant with more than 20 years’ experience in business development, program management, project delivery, and client service management. Previously, he served as Program Director, GIS Solutions for Woolpert, for nearly five years. Prior to Woolpert, he worked for Locana as a Senior Solution Architect for six years and program manager for a couple of years. He previously worked at CH2M in several GIS management roles. Orr began his career at CenturyLink as a GIS Developer. He received a master’s degree in Geographic Information Science from the University of Denver and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Colorado College.

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With more than 20 years of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private clients, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.



