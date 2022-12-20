Submit Release
Governor and First Lady Lamont Announce Tickets Now Available for 2023 Inaugural Ball

12/20/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont today announced that tickets are now available to purchase for the 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball. The black-tie event, which celebrates the start of the second term of the Lamont-Bysiewicz administration, will be held on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets can be purchased online at bushnell.org.

Entertainment will be provided by The Bacon Brothers band and DJ April Larkin.

These inaugural balls are a Connecticut tradition that date back to colonial times and have been held for more than 250 years. The event is funded by revenue raised through the sale of tickets and donations and does not use state funding.

Governor Lamont and the state’s other constitutional officers will receive the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony that will be held earlier in the afternoon on the same day as the ball and is open to the public. A full schedule of 2023 Inauguration Day activities will be announced in the coming days.

