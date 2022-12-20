Diaper Packaging Machine Market Size to Reach $389.82 Million, Globally, by 2027 | Growth Report by The Insight Partners

The global diaper packaging machine market growth is driven by increasing childbirth count & geriatric population and advancements in diapers & diaper packaging machines.

Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 328.32 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 389.82 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 1.9% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 185 No. of Tables 112 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Operation, Distribution Channel, Output Capacity, and Machine Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Companies Covered COESIA S.P.A, CURT G. JOA, INC., Delta SRL Unipersonale, Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd, Fameccanica Data SPA, GDM S.P.A., Optima Packaging Group Gmbh, Welldone (China) Industry Limited, Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zuiko Corporation







Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the diaper packaging machine market. The antiviral therapies majorly consists of the players such as COESIA S.P.A, CURT G. JOA, INC., Delta SRL Unipersonale, Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd, Fameccanica Data SPA, GDM S.P.A., Optima Packaging Group Gmbh, Welldone (China) Industry Limited, Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zuiko Corporation among others. Several organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion in the diaper packaging machine, have resulted in the positive growth of the market. Product launches help the company to strengthen its product offering and the customer base, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market. Similarly, utilizing expansion activities, it is easy to venture into untapped economies and use the opportunities being offered.

Jan 2020: Optima and Quality Machines Enter into a partnership agreement. This partnership is aimed at development of market specific packaging machine systems in consumer hygiene market including baby and adult diapers.

Aug 2019: Edson Introduces New Compact Case Packer for Diaper and Tissue industries. 3600C compact case packer launched at Las Vegas convention center pack expo. The 3600C packs can be used to pack cases of diapers and feminine hygiene products. This machine is equipped with touch-of-a-button servo systems that precisely implement format changes in less than 15 minutes, which improves overall equipment effectiveness and uptime. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags on all change parts lower the risk of machine damage as the machine will not operate if there is a mismatch between case recipe and change parts.





Feb 2019: Optima Nonwovens segment showcased its machine portfolio for the packaging of baby and adult diapers at China International Disposable Paper EXPO (CIDPEX) 2019. The new machine system, the Optima Luck, is an advanced version of the successful DS1. In just 60 seconds, the Optima Luck can draw up to 800 baby diapers into the infeed and produce up to 50 packs.

Jan 2017: Fameccanica entered into collaboration with Optima pharma. Fameccanica entered into collaboration with Optima pharma to launch new packaging system PAKSIS D10 for Nappies and Diaper.PAKSIS D10 is a new packaging solution for nappies (diapers), which achieves an output of up to 105 packages/min. Up to 35 units/min are manufactured for double-row formats.

Smart packaging processes benefit manufacturers with better agility, quality, safety, and sustainability. The rising purchasing power, with the rapid growth of emerging economies, is changing consumer patterns worldwide. The expanding middle class in emerging countries is increasingly looking for safer, high-quality, and environmentally friendly products. Many companies are offering advanced packaging materials to address the growing demand from manufacturers. For instance, Dow, a global leader in plastics and packaging industries, offers cutting-edge packaging solutions. Its ASPUNTM MB Meltblown Fiber Resins help manufacturers address the increasing demand for softness and comfort while maintaining strength, durability, and processing efficiency. This product is proving to be an ideal nonwoven material for infant diapers, adult incontinence products, medical drapes and garments, and filtration products.

On the basis of region, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2019. Companies in North America are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to effectively meet the customers' demand for high-quality products and services. This is also boosting the adoption of advanced diaper packaging machines in the North American diaper manufacturing companies.





Diaper packaging machine is a flexible high performing packaging system utilized for packaging baby and adult disposable diapers quickly and safely. These machines include versatile, high speed, adjustable case erectors, sealers, and packers, which are easy to install, require limited adjustments during the changeover, deliver high performance, and need low maintenance.

The escalating demand for ecological packaging and adoption of advanced technologies in baby diaper manufacturing has led companies to offer advanced diaper varieties. Ongoing advancements in the comfortable diaper fabric, enhanced absorption capabilities, and user-friendly features are boosting the demand for new products. Companies are undertaking various R&D initiatives for developing biodegradable diapers. For instance, in July 2019, Huggies introduced Huggies Special Delivery. It has a liner and waistband made from plant-based materials. These diapers are free from parabens, fragrance, and dermatologically tested. Packaging is crucial for the sales, durability, and handling of any product. It safeguards products from contamination and breakage and protects it during storage and transportation. Thus, packaging machinery play a vital role in the overall packaging process and enables product manufacturers to gain a competitive edge.

On the basis of machine type, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into baby diaper packaging, and adult diaper packaging. The baby diaper packaging machines held a larger share of the market in 2019. Further, the market for adult diaper packaging machines is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The diaper packaging machine market, based on output capacity, is segmented into less than 500 units per minute, between 500 to 1000 units per minute, and above 1000 units per minute. On the basis of operation, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into semi-automatic and fully automatic. The market, by distribution channel, is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and International Trade Administration, along with company websites, are a few of the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.





