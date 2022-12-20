Serco Wins New $152 Million Single-Award IDIQ to Deliver Development, Production and Sustainment Support for the F-35 Program

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced that the Company has been awarded a new single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to deliver F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Program Management Contractor Support Services. The contract has a five-year ordering period, with a ceiling value of $152 million.

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) is a joint, multi-national program and is the Department of Defense’s (DoD) focal point for defining affordable next generation strike aircraft weapon systems among the United States (U.S.) Air Force (USAF), U.S. Navy (USN), U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), and U.S. allies. Under this contract, Serco will deliver full acquisition lifecycle support for the F-35 program over the next five years. The Company’s work will include:

Managing business operations, process improvement and acquisition support in support of the JPO Directorate of Acquisition & Integration.

Providing lifecycle cost, schedule, and performance insight of aircraft, avionics, sensors, weapons integration and modifications of the F-35 Lightning II enterprise.

Supporting the program in achieving dominance through intelligence, operational analysis, and research and technology exploration.

Building strategic cost reduction solutions to support the goal of reducing the total cost of ownership.

Assisting with the development, delivery, operation, and maintenance of all F-35 training systems, to include all Pilot Training Devices, Maintenance Training Devices, and the Joint Simulation Environment.

Delivering support in developing and sustaining the F-35 Mission Planning and Reprogramming Enterprise of infrastructure, tools, and labs that produce mission data to enable Joint air dominance for U.S. Services, Partner Nations, and FMS Customers.

“Serco is excited and honored to have the opportunity to support the F-35 program and its Joint Program Office,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer. “The delivery and sustainment of this next generation strike fighter and its cutting-edge technologies are relied on by the United States and our allies. We look forward to the opportunity to support this important mission and capability.”

Serco expects to hire 120 employees in year one of the contract and grow the team to nearly 200 employees by year two. Under other previously awarded contracts, Serco has been supporting the F-35 Program for many years providing process improvement, technical and cost analysis support for F-35 production, sustainment, and affordability offices.

