Global Automotive Ethernet Market Expected to Grow at 14.4% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe and Gather $8,765.8 Million by 2031 [280-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global automotive ethernet market is predicted to grow hugely by 2031, primarily due to the growing number of vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural investments and digitization have led to an overall increase in the number of commercial vehicles which is expected to help the commercial vehicles sub-segment to become the most profitable one. The automotive ethernet market for the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the most lucrative in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s latest report, the global automotive ethernet market is anticipated to rise at a stunning CAGR of 14.4%, thereby garnering a revenue of $8,765.8 million by 2031. This latest report by Research Dive provides a brief outlook of the contemporary architecture of the automotive ethernet market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2022-2031. All the important market statistics are also provided in this report to help new market players gain insights about the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing number of vehicles across the globe is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the automotive ethernet market in the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry is predicted to push the market forward.

Opportunities: Increasing emphasis on the reduction of carbon footprint by the automobile industry is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis period. Moreover, growth in the number of manufactured vehicles is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: Increasing number of potential attackers, however, may restrain the growth of the automotive ethernet market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have negatively impacted numerous manufacturing and service industries by hampering both the supply-side and demand-side supply chains. The automotive ethernet market, too, faced a similar fate. The pandemic saw a steep decline in the production of vehicles and also a decline in the sales of vehicles. This, in turn, brought down the growth rate of the automotive ethernet market during the pandemic years.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the automotive ethernet market into certain segments based on component, application, vehicle type, and region.

Component: Hardware Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

By component, the hardware sub-segment is expected to have a dominant market share by 2031. Growth in the demand for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) has encouraged automotive manufacturers to use ethernet hardware components such as gateways, repeaters, etc., which is expected to propel the growth of this sub-segment.

Application: Driver Assistance Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

By application, the driver assistance sub-segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Wide usage of driver assistance systems to assist the driver in the driving process and increase safety for the driver, passengers, and pedestrians is expected to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicle Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate by 2031. Increasing infrastructural investments and digitization have led to an overall increase in the number of commercial vehicles across the globe which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Market in Asia-Pacific Region to be Most Lucrative

By regional analysis, the automotive ethernet market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most profitable in the forecast period. The exponentially increasing automotive sector and technological innovations are expected to be the primary growth drivers of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some leading market players in the automotive ethernet market are

Vector Informatik GmbH

Broadcom

Keysight Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cadence Design Systems

Inc , Marvell

Aukua Systems Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Molex

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.

For instance, in September 2021, KPIT, a leading automotive software development company, announced that it was acquiring Technica Engineering, a company specializing in network system architecture, automotive ethernet products, etc. This acquisition by KPIT is expected to help the company to cater to the demands of the automotive sector in a much better way and ultimately expand its foothold in the market.

Finally, the Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, and product portfolio.

