Enleaf, a Spokane-based digital marketing, website design, and graphic design company that specializes in search engine optimization, this week made international headlines via the founder, Adam Chronister, in the Wall Street Journal.

Quoted for claiming it’s impossible that most people who use the website on a day-to-day basis haven’t at some point read AI-generated content (content made by robots), Chronister proclaimed his team uses AI software such as ChatGPT, Article Forge, and Jasper to generate articles that rank high in Google’s search results.

“Everyone in the professional SEO industry uses this automated technology to some extent, minimizing the time they spend on content generation so they can spend more time dedicated to what the client’s brand wants and needs,” said Chronister. “We work with dozens of small and medium businesses, using this technology, to help them rank high in Google’s search results with quality, original, and persuasive written content that converts customer after customer.”

The Enleaf team uses AI text-generation services to create libraries of content for their customers, with the individuals at the company intervening to add the final human touches to the content.

“The AI-generation doesn’t replace humans – but it can supplement their process and help them save invaluable time along the way,” concluded Chronister.

The AI text-generation allows writers to access expert information on a wide variety of topics, from local plumbers needing educational concepts in their blogs, to boutique clothing companies needing articles halfway across the country.

Chronister will be a guest speaker this coming March at SEO Mastery Summit in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, exploring the ins and outs of SEO to help websites rank higher in search engine results.

