Clutch Global Top B2B Leader Awards 2022: Paige Logistics Was Officially Honoured Among The Top Global B2B And Canadian Leader In Shipping, Rail, And Flatbed Trucking

Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, on the 9th of December, released its exclusive list of the top global business service providers for 2022.



This is the fifth company recognition by Clutch this year, a global platform for business research and reviews that publishes insights covering the IT, marketing, and business services sectors and who use a unique verification system that allows them to determine whether reviews come from legitimate resources.

The list represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world and has recognized Paige Logistics for its stellar testimonials from customers, dedicated transportation efforts (such as its rail and flatbed trucking services) and its Shipping capabilities that offer both national and international trucking and freight forwarding no matter the size, distance or time limitations of the shipment.

Alexander Crane, President and CEO of Paige Logistics, has said about the award, “it’s been an honour to make 2022 Clutch’s global rankings. We felt confident that, with an honest, calculated, and results-driven approach, we could disrupt and improve the ground transport and, more recently, the China to Canada container-shipping space. We’ve been able to grow so many great businesses over the years. Clutch meticulously considers the finest of the best before holding awards each year, this award has brought a lot to us at Paige Logistics. We thank Clutch for reaffirming our faith and success in our mission and acting as a catalyst for us to keep treading with diligence and commitment in our journey as both a fierce and passionate business.”

Getting Your Shipment To Its Destination

Since 2013 Paige Logistics has focused on providing clients with the most reliable and highest quality freight logistics services serving Canada and USA and has recently expanded to Asia with China to Canada ocean shipping services.

Driven to create progressive, long-term relationships with clients, the team at Paige Logistics prides themselves on customizing trucking, freight forwarding, intermodal transport and container shipping management solutions.

Paige Logistics Ltd strives to provide Canadian’s the best freight forwarding rates in transportation and logistics from a single pallet to a full container load, or should a container be shipped from China, the service will include full drayage services, over-the-road and intermodal transport too.

For its unique and reliable methodology and guaranteed client success, Paige Logistics was recognized by Clutch as the Global Top Shipping B2B Leader at https://www.paigelogistics.com/clutch-2022-global-leader-awards-paige-logistics/ based on client reviews, project portfolio, and brand reputation.

Some of Paige Logistics’ recognized services include:

Logistics – You will always receive the most efficient carrier to meet your precise timelines.

Shipping – Ocean transport Weekly Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL).

Ocean transport Weekly Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL). Trucking Services – Dry vans, flatbed, flat-deck, heavy haul and super B trains, with loads of trucks heading your way, you will be matched quickly and cost effectively with the best carrier available for your needs.

Drayage – An affordable terminal and container yard service that covers you from the pier to the warehouse.

Intermodal Transport Services – Its team can ship internationally from the USA or Canada point of origin.

The team at Paige Logistics delivers almost 58 million miles per year and provides multiple delivery options, industry-leading transit times, and reliable, low-cost full truckload capacity and can optimize your supply chain by handling your full truckload freight, as well as offering access to warehouses and equipment.

Ready to work with you to provide industry-specific bespoke solutions, the logistics managers at Paige Logistics are transportation professionals. They monitor market trends and employ the latest technology to streamline the logistics services cargo lifecycle, optimize your truckload RFP process, increase visibility, boost shipment efficiency, and will find answers for even the most problematic shipment issues.

More information

To find out more about Paige Logistics Ltd and to read further details about its shipping, rail, and flatbed services or to learn more about the Clutch Global Leader Awards 2022, please visit their website at https://www.paigelogistics.com/.

