Cannabis Industry Tech Payment Leader Paybotic Announces Launch of New Corporate Headquarters

Technology Provider Conducted Comprehensive Search Before Selecting the City of West Palm Beach, Florida, for Its New Head Office Location

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybotic (“Paybotic” or “the Company”), the premier resource for financial solutions designed for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that after conducting an extensive review process, the Company has relocated its corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida to support its rapidly growing workforce.



The building, located at 1800 S. Australian Ave, Suite 400, in downtown West Palm Beach, will feature state-of-the-art technology, aesthetically pleasing lounge areas, collaborative work spaces, and will support future expansion efforts within the building space. Paybotic will host its Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12, 2023.

As part of the office move, the Company is working to add several excellent, top-of-the-line employees to help staff the new locations, and has been working diligently to integrate new facilities. The new location will provide Paybotic with the much-needed space to accommodate its significant growth and attract top-tier talent in the area as well as other areas of the country looking to work in this exciting emerging sector.

“We are eager to expand our footprint and relocate our business operations to this new state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach,” said Eveline Dang, Co-Founder and CEO of Paybotic. “We are incredibly grateful to this community for continuing to support our growth here. This new space will allow us to support training activities for our sales account executives, demonstrations of our current and upcoming products and service offerings, and affords more meeting space for collaboration amongst our incredibly talented team members.”

Paybotic has seen the team grow by nearly 375% over the last year with goals to continue this growth trajectory. The company is currently seeking qualified team members dedicated to helping their merchants identify and institute the most suitable payment processing and financial solutions best tailored to meet their business needs, and welcomes the opportunity to connect with local talent in West Palm Beach. Paybotic is an employer of choice, offers competitive healthcare, retirement, and service offerings, and is a passionate supporter of the community – locally and globally.

“As the cannabis industry’s top technology provider for payment solutions and financial services, we are so proud to be opening our new location in West Palm Beach to continue innovating for our partners looking for superior quality services they can trust,” said Max Miller, Co-Founder and President of Paybotic. “We’re working to make a difference in this industry by following best practice standards and setting the bar in finance for cannabis businesses.”

Paybotic is well positioned for growth with an established relationship with the owners and property management company, allowing the company’s founders to plan for future expansion efforts and assume additional office space as the business scales and grows.

Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solutions provider for the cannabis industry - processing billions of dollars in cannabis transactions annually through its full suite of cash logistics and payment solution services.

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a merchant-focused financial solutions company dedicated to servicing the cannabis industry. Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solution provider for the cannabis industry offering a full-suite of financial solutions. Paybotic features ongoing compliance and security services to support a trusted network of partnerships for cannabis companies and their customers. Paybotic processes billions of dollars annually through its network of thousands merchants across all legal cannabis markets and has created a financial ecosystem for the emerging cannabis industry. To learn more, visit https://paybotic.com/ .