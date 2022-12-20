Cobwebs Technologies Awarded 2022 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year from Frost & Sullivan

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobwebs Technologies, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), received Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for excelling in the digital intelligence software space.

“Frost & Sullivan commends Cobwebs on its game-changing solutions and its ability to set a new standard for web intelligence,” said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “It’s platforms' continuous evolution matches the growing industry demand from law enforcement. Cobwebs bridges the gap between the customer’s immediate operational needs, eliminating labor-intensive and time-constraining tasks during online crime investigations and provides near real time situational awareness to identify new threats.”

The Frost & Sullivan Growth Consulting Model lays a framework for guiding organizations through business development challenges and opportunities for growth and innovation. Award recipients are evaluated across two primary fields including entrepreneurial innovation and customer impact, and winners are chosen based on criteria including competitive differentiation, performance value, leadership focus, and customer service experience, to name a few.

Cobwebs was recognized as the best up-and-coming, potentially disruptive market participant for its revolutionary Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) software. This technology aids law enforcement agencies across the world in investigations surrounding criminal activities, drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and other online threats, using AI to develop actionable intelligence.

“This Frost & Sullivan award validates our AI powered, web investigation platform, ensuring our solutions are made for law enforcement, government, and commercial groups to support comprehensive investigations by analyzing information across the open, deep, and dark web,” said Udi Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies. “Our technology detects correlations between digital footprints, scans data, and utilizes AI to provide insights in real-time. Our platform alleviates the manual searching, analyzing and alerting, and gives analysts and investigators quick insights into online data that could pose a threat to the community.”

Offering seamless access to the surface, deep and dark web, Cobwebs’ technology lets agencies implement the platform to work alongside other digital investigative platforms, strengthening and enhancing current efforts.

For more information on Cobwebs’ OSINT for Good initiatives, visit https://cobwebs.com/ to view recent case studies and learn more about this exclusive, AI-powered technology that is modernizing the way organizations search, analyze and monitor online data.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats quickly. Cobwebs solutions were designed by intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: open, deep and dark web. The Cobwebs web intelligence platform analyses these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. The exclusive technology used by Cobwebs extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights. For more information: https://www.cobwebs.com/

