Channel Futures Names Arlin Sorensen of ConnectWise as one of the Top 20 Managed Services Channel Leaders for 2022

Channel Futures’ Channel Leaders of the Year list features some of the biggest managed services suppliers in the industry who are stepping up to move the channel forward

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced that Channel Futures has recognized Arlin Sorensen, VP of Ecosystem Evangelism, as one of its Top 20 Managed Services Channel Leaders for 2022 . The esteemed annual list highlights leaders who have earned a reputation as partner-friendly, customer-focused, and future-minded.



In his role at ConnectWise, Arlin Sorensen serves as a thought leader in the IT services community. Most recently, he has been instrumental in the development of ConnectWise’s Modes Theory™ a business model that helps TSPs identify where they are in the business journey, where they want to go, and how to get there. With more than 35 years of experience in the IT world, Sorensen’s technology career began with the launch of his own managed service provider company.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named to this distinguished list of channel leaders helping push the industry forward, and above all else, I feel fortunate to work with such a world-class team innovating and pushing the boundaries every day at ConnectWise,” said Sorensen. “As ConnectWise's business continues to expand, we maintain our commitment to aid global TSPs in their growth and strive to deliver excellent, innovative service that not only meets our partners where they are, but where the industry is going.”

Sorensen joined the ConnectWise team after HTG Peer Groups, an organization he founded in 2000. In recognizing Sorensen, Channel Futures stated, “he has basically written the M&A playbook. After heading up many deals over his career, Sorensen is a bit of an expert on the topic. He is widely recognized for his contribution to partners on their entrepreneurial journey. He continues to assist IT Nation members with their business and personal growth, while helping them achieve their overall goals.”

The Top 20 Managed Services Channel Leaders of 2022 will determine the future of the channel as they redefine the partner-supplier relationship, according to Channel Futures. They are selected based on their company’s market share, growth potential, strength of partner network, scope of partner program, and the individual’s impact on the partner ecosystem. Partner feedback also plays a key role, with special attention on how these individuals supported and advocated for their MSP partners.

For the complete list of winners and more info, visit https://www.channelfutures.com/galleries/meet-channel-futures-top-20-managed-services-channel-leaders-for-2022-gallery . For more information about ConnectWise, visit www.ConnectWise.com .

