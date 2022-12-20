Sunwing comes to Winnipeg bearing the gift of winter flights to popular vacation destinations in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing brings Winnipeg residents the greatest gift of all this winter season. Customers setting out on their long-awaited winter getaways from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) can now take advantage of multiple weekly flights to beloved destinations in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, from sandy shores bordering the Caribbean Sea to the picturesque landscapes of the Pacific Coast.



“We’re thrilled to resume flight operations in Winnipeg for the winter season, helping our customers get more out of their getaways in more of the destinations they love,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With a wide variety of resorts and fantastic deals on all vacation packages during our Boxing Week Sale, plus our guarantee of more perks, more value and more seamless travel experiences, our loyal customers in Winnipeg have easy access to their dream vacations from their local airport.”

“Manitobans looking to escape the snow and cold this winter will be able to take advantage of the opportunities provided by our friends at Sunwing,” said Scott Marohn, Vice President of Commercial at Winnipeg Airports Authority. “Whether it’s a Mexican beach resort city or somewhere tropical in the Caribbean, the variety of destinations travellers can take off to for a sunny getaway is truly exciting. We’re proud to work with Sunwing to bring more leisure travel options to our gates and connect our region to the world of paradise.”

The flight schedule for Winnipeg will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 3x weekly 14-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Cayo Coco 1x weekly 10-Dec-2022 08-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 08-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 09-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 1x weekly 15-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 11-Nov-2022 09-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 2x weekly 11-Dec-2022 09-Apr-2023 Varadero 3x weekly 08-Nov-2022 08-Apr-2023

Vacationers hailing from Winnipeg have their pick of properties to do more of what they desire. A top choice for families with top accreditations in Puerto Plata, customers of all ages will love the non-motorized water sports, kids club, swimmable waters and spacious accommodations found at Iberostar Costa Dorada, a Sunwing SMILE™ resort. Travellers in search of some one-on-one time will also love Sunwing’s curated selection of adults only resorts, from Riu Palace Baja California’s glamourous infinity pool overlooking the iconic El Arco in Los Cabos, attentive wait service and international cuisine, to the intimate vacation experience that awaits in Varadero at Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton, the ten-room boutique hotel inspired by 1950s Cuba with a private beach, bespoke amenities and serene on-site spa.

Plus, on now until January 8, 2023, Winnipeg residents can take advantage of the tour operator’s Boxing Week Sale with three weeks of reduced rates on every Sunwing vacation package, and get more value and peace of mind when they add one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options* to their winter bookings.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d958ed9-9365-4840-bf0f-b937c8547c0a