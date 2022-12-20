Digital Genome Market Size to Worth US$ 17.3 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 10.9%

Digital Genome Market

Growing adoption of personalised medicine, constantly evolving disease patterns, and rising research and development activities pertaining to the Digital Genome field is expected to augment the Growth” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Coherent Market Insights, the global Digital Genome market garnered US$ 7,594.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate US$ 17.3 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028. Cancer, neurological illnesses, uncommon diseases, hereditary diseases, and other conditions can all be diagnosed using the digital genome. The market is expanding due to the increased frequency of chronic illnesses including breast cancer. Other significant drivers impacting the market's expansion include the growing elderly population, the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment, the rising number of medication discoveries, the expanding biotech industry, the expansion of genomics research, and the rise in funding for digitalization. Alzheimer's disease results from variations in the presenilin gene. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.7 million persons in the Americas suffer from Alzheimer's disease in 2018. Identifying genetic variations is simple with the use of a digital genome.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report :

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/136

List of Key Players in the Digital Genome Market:

• Illumina, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

• Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Google LLC

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Deep Genomics

• GenomeMe

• 23andMe

• Desktop Genetics Ltd.

• Ancestry.com LLC

Digital Genome Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Sequencer & Analyzers

Reagents & Kits

Sequencing & Analysis Software

By Application:

Clinical

Reproductive Health

Oncology

Others

Forensics

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

Special discounted pricing is only applicable for direct purchase through website. In case of customization, discount would be subject to scope and coverage of the report.

Purchase This Complete Business Research Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/136

Report Brief:

Historical Data: 2018-2020

Base year: 2020

Current Year Data: 2022

Projected Data: 2022-2028

No. of Pages: 161+ Pages

What is New Additions in 2023?

»Detailed industry outlook

»Additional information on company players

»Customized report and analyst support on request

»Recent market developments and it’s futuristic growth opportunities

»Customized regional/country reports as per request

Questions Answered by Report

What are the growth estimates for digital genome market till 2028?

Which are the prominent digital genome market players across the globe?

Which segment based on product type, accounted for the highest demand in the digital genome market?

What are the key factors driving growth of the digital genome market?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the digital genome market for next 8 years?

Which region is dominating the digital genome market growth?

Check out more related studies published by Coherent Market Insights:

Cell therapy manufacturing market analysis : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/cell-therapy-manufacturing-market-1728

Patient temperature monitoring market analysis : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/patient-temperature-monitoring-market-5291

Genome engineering market analysis : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/genome-engineering-market-1262

Next generation sequencing market analysis : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/next-generation-sequencing-market-158

