Digital Genome Market Size to Worth US$ 17.3 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 10.9%
BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Coherent Market Insights, the global Digital Genome market garnered US$ 7,594.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate US$ 17.3 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028. Cancer, neurological illnesses, uncommon diseases, hereditary diseases, and other conditions can all be diagnosed using the digital genome. The market is expanding due to the increased frequency of chronic illnesses including breast cancer. Other significant drivers impacting the market's expansion include the growing elderly population, the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment, the rising number of medication discoveries, the expanding biotech industry, the expansion of genomics research, and the rise in funding for digitalization. Alzheimer's disease results from variations in the presenilin gene. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.7 million persons in the Americas suffer from Alzheimer's disease in 2018. Identifying genetic variations is simple with the use of a digital genome.
List of Key Players in the Digital Genome Market:
• Illumina, Inc.
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
• Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Google LLC
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Deep Genomics
• GenomeMe
• 23andMe
• Desktop Genetics Ltd.
• Ancestry.com LLC
Digital Genome Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Sequencer & Analyzers
Reagents & Kits
Sequencing & Analysis Software
By Application:
Clinical
Reproductive Health
Oncology
Others
Forensics
Drug Discovery and Development
Other Applications
