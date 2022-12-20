Tooth Regeneration Market Size to Hit US$ 7110.5 million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

Tooth Regeneration Market

Increasing dental issues and the subsequent rise in the incidence of tooth loss is expected to drive the global tooth regeneration market. ” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Coherent Market Insights, the global Tooth Regeneration market garnered US$ 4530.6 million in 2022, and is estimated to generate US$ 7110.5 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The term "tooth regeneration" refers to a stem cell-based regenerative procedure used to replace missing or damaged teeth because stem cells have the ability to fight infection and regenerate damaged tooth tissue. This is driven by the rising advantages of guided tissue regeneration procedures, such as the ability to preserve natural teeth as well as its less invasive nature as compared to bone grafting surgery. Furthermore, the capability of dental regeneration to reverse the consequences of periodontal diseases will further aid the industry growth, as the technique encourages the growth of the jaw bone.

List of Key Players in the Tooth Regeneration Market:

• Institut Straumann AG

• DENTSPLY Sirona

• Datum Dental

• Camlog Biotechnologies AG

• BioHorizons

• Unilever

• 3M

• Zimmer Biomet

• Ocata Therapeutics

• Integra LifeSciences

• CryoLife

• BioMimetic Therapeutic

• Cook Medical

• StemCells Inc

Tooth Regeneration Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Enamel

Dentin

Pulp

By Population Demographics:

Geriatrics

Middle Aged

Adult

Others

Report Brief:

Historical Data: 2017-2020

Base year: 2021

Current Year Data: 2022

Projected Data: 2022-20230

No. of Pages: 120+ Pages

What is New Additions in 2023?

»Detailed industry outlook

»Additional information on company players

»Customized report and analyst support on request

»Recent market developments and it’s futuristic growth opportunities

»Customized regional/country reports as per request

Questions Answered by Report

What is the current market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global tooth regeneration market during the forecast period (2022-2030)?

What are the major factors driving the market growth?

Which is the leading population demographics segment in the market?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market?

