Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market Anticipates Revenue Beyond US$1.3 Bn by 2029 End

Between 2022 and 2029, the Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market is Expected to Witness a Robust 15.9% CAGR.

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical need for uninterrupted electricity supply forms the strong ground for establishment and expansion of the microgrid monitoring systems market. Global microgrid monitoring systems market is worth around US$472 Mn in 2022 and will exceed the valuation of US$1,328.8 Mn by the end of 2029. Between 2022 and 2029, the microgrid monitoring system market is expected to witness robust growth. In a newly published report, Fairfield Market Research provides a detailed growth analysis and forecast of the global microgrid monitoring systems market. North America, and Europe remain in the bandwagon while markets like Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa emerge highly lucrative, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Global microgrid monitoring systems market is all set for an impressive 15.9% growth in revenue between 2022 and 2029

Hardware remains the leading segment by type, accounting for more than 60% market value share

While remote application area spearheads with over 42% market share, the commercial/industrial, and utility segments account for a collective share of around 30%





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on type, the microgrid monitoring systems market is poised to experience dominance of the hardware segment as it allows efficient, real-time tracking of microgrid systems. Furthermore, market analysis in terms of application reveals that among community, utility, institution, remote, military, and commercial/industrial, the remote segment registered dominance in 2021 with over 42% revenue share in microgrid monitoring systems market. Growing adoption of remote microgrids for providing uninterruptible backup power to critical infrastructure across forest areas, villages, offshore sites, as well as other remote locations drives the lead of remote microgrid segment in the market throughout the period of forecast. Moreover, the military microgrid segment is expected to emerge attractive over the next few years. Augmenting expenditure of nations on safety and security of sensitive information related to defense and security will elevate the growth outlook of military microgrids according to the report.

Key Report Highlights

The microgrid investment accelerator (MIA) is likely to boost investments in overall energy access, which would push the deployment of renewable energy microgrids up, especially across underserved, developing markets

Self-sufficient microgrids have been recently garnering traction in response to the consistently falling renewable energy costs and decline in energy storage technology prices

Insights into Regional Analysis

In 2021, North America led the global microgrid monitoring systems market with more than 36% market value share. Consistent hike in demand for microgrids in line with deepening penetration of distributed energy generators is responsible for the transformation of traditional structure of the electric distribution grid in the region. While the region benefits from soaring investments in the microgrid network, the report also marks growing integration of renewable power sources, which is expected to contribute largely toward the key positioning of North America in global microgrid monitoring systems market.

On the other hand, the report points to Asia Pacific as the market with the highest growth potential. The key Asian economies, i.e., China, and India have been showcasing phenomenal growth in the renewables sector over the recent past. The microgrid monitoring systems are likely to witness exceptional growth in demand here as these nations continue to reflect an unwavering need for secure, and safe generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Strong presence of global leaders like Toshiba further strengthens the growth of microgrid monitoring systems market in Asia Pacific. The report forecasts Asia Pacific would outpace North America through the end of 2029, exhibiting a higher CAGR. The market in Middle East and Africa is projected to benefit from the expanding capacities to a large extent, says the report.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2022 US$472 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$1,328.8 Mn CAGR 15.9% Key Players ABB Ltd., GE, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Exelon Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Power Analytics Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., HOMER Energy LLC

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Hardware

Software

Application Coverage

Community

Institution

Utility

Remote

Commercial/Industrial

Military

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

GE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Power Analytics Corporation

Exelon Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Caterpillar Inc.

HOMER Energy LLC





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

