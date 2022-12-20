Increasing Trend Of Miniaturization Of Electronic Devices Is Likely To Bolster The Demand Of UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes In The Global Market: Fact.MR

Increasing At A Noteworthy CAGR Of 6%, Use of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Increasing in Automotive Industry: Fact.MR Report

Acrylic is colorless and is commonly applied on the surface of an adhesive tape, which further imparts some unique properties and helps overcome the basic limitations of adhesive tapes that are rubber-based. Adhesive tapes are basically strips of some backing material that can be reinforced with various types of adhesives. These tapes employ the usage of UV (Ultraviolet) rays to dry or cure the acrylic adhesive tapes. Non-formed tapes, universal tapes, flame retardant tapes, thermally conductive tapes, and foamed tapes are common market-available types of acrylic adhesive tapes.

These adhesive tapes are generally formed with a base of an acrylic polymer that is coated on the backing carrier or material. These adhesives can be applied on one or both sides to join two materials that overlap each other on a permanent or temporary basis. The products are divided into non-foamed and foamed tapes.

The market is predicted to be driven at a noticeable rate due to the rising demand for various non-foamed tapes. In addition, substantial growth in respective application industries such as automotive, building & construction, and others will bolster the demand for adhesive tapes. On the flip side, the high price of the machinery used in the industry can restrain growth opportunities in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes are projected to reach US$ 1.04 billion by 2033-end.

The Japan market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

The valuation of the UV-cured adhesives industry is US$ 580 million in 2023.

The UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

Demand for adhesive tapes in Germany is predicted to increase at a moderate CAGR of 4.9% through 2033.



Winning Strategy

People around the world are accepting UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes for different applications including metal bonding which is further likely to drive growth opportunities in the global market. Further, the increasing use of UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes for the manufacturing of lighter cars is also expected to propel market growth.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Toyochem Co., Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Denka Co., Ltd.

Scapa Group PLC

Eurobond Adhesives Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Segmentation of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Industry Research

By Type : Foamed Non-foamed

By End Use : Automotive Building and Construction Aerospace Electricals and Electronics Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (foamed, non-foamed) and end use (automotive, building & construction, aerospace, electricals & electronics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

