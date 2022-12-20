Blue Diamond Resorts’ Most Anticipated Resort Has Just Opened in Cancun

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce that Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort has opened its doors and received its first guests. The 1,005-room luxury all-inclusive property becomes the right fit for the most discerning guests of all ages, thanks to its strong focus on the vacation experience and modern accommodations.



“With the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, the newest addition to Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, we are proud to usher in the era of experiential hospitality in one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the Caribbean. The all-inclusive hotel industry has evolved rapidly and in record time we have managed to create a product inspired by our first model in Punta Cana, that is designed to offer the best experiences to all types of travelers, under the Splash Into Fun concept,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group.

Located just 35 minutes away from Cancun International Airport, this brand-new resort features modern rooms with All-In Luxury® amenities, Royalton’s signature rain shower, the exclusive DreamBed™ and Jacuzzi in-suite for select categories. In addition, vacationers will be able to enjoy a variety of world-class culinary options including ten a la carte restaurants, a buffet, a sports bar and ten bars that satisfy every need. Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun hosts the largest Hunter Steak House ever, a signature a la carte restaurant in the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio. To elevate their stay, guests can upgrade to the Diamond Club™ category that provides an upscale experience with dedicated butler services, private beach and pool areas, and premium inclusions.

“We are proud to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun as we reinforce our alliance with Blue Diamond Resorts to keep offering unique all-inclusive experiences in the most coveted destinations for our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members that look for seamless traveling options,” said Alex Fiz Area Vice President Caribbean & Managing Director All-Inclusive Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. “We are expanding our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy footprint as this opening marks the 31st hotel to join our portfolio and through the Autograph Collection brand that encloses distinctive hotels offering encapsulating experiences and immersive culinary encounters.”

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun offerings include entertainment for all ages ranging from rejuvenating spa treatments, fitness activities with the latest training equipment, sparkling pools and pool cabanas, Kids Club, outdoor theater, and GameUp Entertainment Center which features a trampoline park, bowling alley and a laser tag arena, as well as one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean with 14 monster slides, two lazy rivers and splash pad pools for children. The Splash Into Fun experience also introduces meetings, incentives and corporate event alternatives with venues for every occasion, including scenic outdoor terraces, a convention center with over eight meeting rooms, and stunning spaces for luxury weddings and honeymoons.

“At Blue Diamond Resorts we are fully committed to the highest service standards. With this opening, we are providing more than 2,000 new jobs in the region, with a talent that is trained and prepared to meet the needs of guests through an authentic, sustainable, and memorable stay,” added Pelfort.

As one of the most anticipated properties of the hotel management company, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, is officially ready to welcome groups of friends, families, couples and solo travelers in a vibrant experience with 24/7 ocean views.

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will be part of Marriott Bonvoy, the acclaimed loyalty program by Marriott International, allowing guests to earn and redeem points for their stays.

For more information or to book your next vacation visit www.royaltonresorts.com

