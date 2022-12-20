Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,940 in the last 365 days.

GridGain Names Katherine Barnhisel Rincon as Chief Marketing Officer

Rincon to focus on scaling GridGain’s global marketing operations and revenue

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions, today announced that Katherine Barnhisel Rincon has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Rincon will be responsible for the company’s global go-to-market strategy with a focus on driving revenue growth, developing a cohesive brand position and message, and honing marketing operations in order to take the organization to the next level.

“Katherine’s broad experience in developing successful global marketing strategies for rapid growth companies makes her the ideal CMO as we look to dramatically scale our marketing operations over the coming years,” said GridGain President and CEO Eoin O’Connor. “I have been especially impressed by her ability to hit the ground running, building out the marketing team and machinery to put us in the optimal position to accelerate our business.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at GridGain! This company ticks all of the boxes: Smart, experienced, customer- and employee-centric people; proven technology that solves real problems, and poised for rapid growth,” said Rincon. “The GridGain platform has extraordinary capabilities, rock-star customers, and so many untold success stories. As a marketer, I couldn't ask for more.”

Rincon has more than 25 years of technology marketing experience as a manager and executive. Prior to joining GridGain, she served as the CMO of Unit21, a Gradient Ventures-backed startup redefining how risk and compliance teams fight financial crime. Before Unit21, she held executive management roles at Rapyd, a fintech startup focused on cross-border transactions; Striim, unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations; and PubNub, a developer API platform that powers the real-time infrastructure in apps. She also held management positions at SL Corporation, Embarcadero Technologies, WebLogic / BEA Systems, NetDynamics and Visa. Rincon has Bachelor of Arts degrees in Quantitative Economics and French Literature from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform
The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain
GridGain is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration, enhanced AI, fraud detection, and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a customer list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit www.gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57e87b88-9de9-453e-b142-41a5da5e22dc


Primary Logo

Katherine Rincon

Katherine Rincon, CMO, GridGain Systems

You just read:

GridGain Names Katherine Barnhisel Rincon as Chief Marketing Officer

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.