Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Summary Report

Inspire Adopts SASB Reporting Standards

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summary Report.

“We are pleased to present our inaugural ESG Summary Report, in which our aim is to address the diverse interests of our multiple stakeholders”, said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. “We are dedicated to providing transparent reporting that demonstrates where we are today and strive to expand upon this achievement in future reporting in the years ahead. We understand our responsibilities as a corporate citizen and are focused on developing ESG programs and initiatives that are sustainable and have real impact”.

“As part of our commitment to deliver information to our stakeholders on the topics that are most material to our industry and our company, we are aligning with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry,” continued Mr. Herbert. SASB is considered the preferred framework for communicating ESG information to investors because its standards are industry specific which facilitates assessment of comparable companies.

To obtain a copy of the report, please click here.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


