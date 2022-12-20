Transparent Energy Deepens Renewable Energy Leadership and Capabilities with Strategic Senior Hires

Annette Durnack and Jeremy Lo Bring to Fast-Growing Firm Decades of Innovation and National Accounts Success from Careers at ENGIE, PPL EnergyPlus, Yardi, and other Energy Industry Leaders

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement, today announced the hiring of highly regarded industry veterans Annette Durnack, Executive Vice President, Sales, and Jeremy Lo, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, to advance its capabilities and leadership providing energy transition services for large C&I, investment bank, private equity, REIT, and other Fortune 1000 firms, while further strengthening its business development, sales, and operations functions. Adding Durnack and Lo comes at a time of explosive sales growth for the company across products. Their experience and skill will help Transparent Energy scale to meet accelerating demand, as procuring renewables, power, and natural gas grows in complexity and strategic impact for businesses and institutions across the U.S.



Annette Durnack began her career in retail energy back in the mid-1990s with Niagara Mohawk; helped PPL EnergyPlus launch its retail electric supply business, staying on with the firm through its acquisition by Talen for the better part of a decade; and, most recently, ran commercial energy sales at Yardi where she drove energy management software sales and carbon tracking for large commercial real estate clients, a key target market shared by Transparent Energy. A high achiever, Durnack prides herself on leading by example and managing high-performing teams.

“I joined Transparent Energy because I believe our unique value proposition is second to none in our industry. By providing large energy buyers an objective, competitive, transparent process for procuring energy enabled by a consultative approach and subject matter experts, we take the complexity out of energy purchasing and turn it into savings for our clients,” said Annette Durnack, Executive Vice President, Sales, Transparent Energy. “I am extremely impressed with the Transparent Energy team – innovative, passionate, and dedicated professionals working hard to do right by customers using a technology-based approach that delivers the best results in the industry. These are just a couple of reasons I joined the team here, and I look forward to helping the company and our customers thrive in this new energy era where sustainability is paramount.”

Jeremy Lo joins Transparent Energy by way of ENGIE North America, where as Director of Corporate Development Services he reported directly to the company’s Chief Financial, Chief Strategy, and Chief HR Officers on an array of renewable energy, energy risk management, and acquisition activities. Prior to ENGIE, Lo structured key national accounts, directed pricing, and ran supply portfolio management at GDF Suez Energy, later ENGIE, dating back to 2006. He began his career at Enron and Entergy, where he quickly established his expertise in risk management and reporting, as well as deal pricing.

“After more than 20 years in the energy industry in a variety of strategic roles, I still find this business exciting, innovative, and vitally important, so when I had the opportunity to see Transparent Energy up close – and understand the opportunity ahead of it – I thought to myself, ‘I could really make an impact here,’” said Jeremy Lo, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Transparent Energy. “This company’s early chapters have been marked by high growth and achievement, but I think we’ve barely scratched the surface of our potential. I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at Transparent Energy and help galvanize the company’s growth into a pioneer of renewable energy procurement.”

Concluded Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy, “We are beyond elated to continue attracting exceptional energy-industry talent to join us at Transparent Energy. Annette and Jeremy are proven trailblazers, leaders, and practitioners – their long careers are rich in success growing businesses and national accounts, showcase entrepreneurship and innovation, and highlight ingenuity and integrity. We couldn’t be more excited to have them on board and for what the future holds for Transparent Energy and our customers.”

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, cultivation, data center, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

