Immix Biopharma Announces 16th Patient Dosing in Ongoing Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 Monotherapy Clinical Trial

Patients undergo CT scans every 8 weeks after dosing to assess tumor response to IMX-110; clinical data expected to be released on a rolling basis beginning in Q1 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced another patient was dosed in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 monotherapy clinical trial. This is the sixteenth patient dosed with IMX-110 to-date, and the second patient dosed so far in December 2022. This patient has a relapsed/refractory pecoma, a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, a connective tissue cancer. IMX-110 clinical trial data is expected to be released on a rolling basis beginning in Q1 2023; once dosing begins, patients undergo CT scans every 8 weeks to assess tumor response to IMX-110.

“We are excited to be accelerating our clinical trial enrollment and patient dosing efforts,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio. “We are looking forward to sharing clinical data from our IMX-110 monotherapy and IMX-110 combination trial with Beigene/Novartis’ anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab in Q1 2023.”

About IMX-110

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved orphan drug designation (“ODD”) for IMX-110 in soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA also approved Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (“RPDD”) for IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPDD qualifies Immix Biopharma to receive fast track review, and a priority review voucher (“PRV”) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. PRV holders can benefit from an expedited six-month review of a new drug application for any disease by the FDA. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Learn more at www.immixbio.com/iMX-110

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

