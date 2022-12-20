Accolade to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will release fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, January 9, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIae7d2bb974dc4198bb9154f71b0b1945). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com .

Replay: A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

