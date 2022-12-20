Dermatology Devices Market at a CAGR of 11.1% with Opportunities & Challenges in Near Future by Segments and Forecast
Dermatology Devices Market Expected to rocket up to USD 29.01 billion by 2029, and is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% to the forecast period by 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled “Dermatology Devices Market” with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior where this Dermatology Devices Market report comes into play. With this market report, information about all the above-mentioned factors can be retrieved by using actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. The key topics that have been explained in this market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis, and research methodology. Not to mention these topics have been watchfully analyzed with the best tools and techniques.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dermatology devices market which was USD 12.5 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 29.01 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Dermatology devices are used for the treatment of skin disorders. Dermatology deals with substantial difficulties of skin, arrangement, determinations and illnesses or apprehensions related to cosmetic issues. Dermatology devices include lasers, RF devices, microdermabrasion devices, and other related accessories. These devices are installed in hospitals and dermatology clinics to assist doctors and non-physician clinicians to delight skin diseases and are also used to diagnose skin cancer.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cynosure Inc. (US), Candela Medical. (US), Avita Medical (U.S), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), Lutronic (South korea), Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Cynosure, LLC (U.S), Solta Medical (U.S), Cutera (U.S), Candela Medical Ltd. (U.S), Canfield Scientific, Inc. (U.S), 3Gen Consulting (U.S), Image Derm, Inc. (U.S), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S)
Drivers
Rising demand for non-invasive dermatological actions
The growing global dermatology devices market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of skin problems, including acne important to scars, growing demand for at-home devices, and substantial increase in non-invasive liposuction actions and a growing large population. The global market for dermatology devices is expected to witness a significant growth rate due to a growing alertness of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery, growing fashion consciousness, and the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic correction procedures.
Growing healthcare expenditure
Growing geriatric populace rising disposable income is creating high probable growing chances for players functioning in the global dermatology devices market.
Specialty Dermatology Clinics end user segment
The speciality dermatology clinics segment is projected to account for a 36.2% revenue portion of the worldwide dermatology devices market by 2016. Amount of patients favoring private clinics over hospitals has been growing over the years, as supplementary costs such as organization costs are not related with private clinics.
High demand for skin rejuvenation
For reducing inadequacies on the skin and decreases the effect of aging, sunburn, and other skin disorders used laser and light procedures for skin rejuvenation include photodynamic surgery and non-ablative skin rejuvenation. A increase in alertness concerning the advantage of cosmetic actions to recover the aesthetic demand of consumers is expected to boost the growth of the dermatology devices market.
Opportunities
The increasing occurrence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is contributing largely to the high product demand. Also, the increasing awareness among people about the aesthetic appeal and technological progressions in dermatology devices is also increasing the adoption of these devices. A rise in disposable income is also measured as one of the important factors driving the growth of market. The occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers is rising meaningfully.
