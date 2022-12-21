4i Apps partners with Boomi to become an authorised reseller of integration platform solutions in the Middle East
The alliance between 4i and Boomi makes it feasible for us to offer superior ERP integration solutions to our global clients.
As a global SaaS company with largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi is an ERP modernization leader. We are thrilled to have this partnership to better serve our customers.”DUBAI, UAE, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4i Apps is delighted to announce its partnership with Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader.
— Mr. Ravisankar P, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps.
4i Apps is a fast-growing ERP Digital Transformation partner with more than 14 years of operations in the region. 4i Apps has established itself as the preferred ERP partner for many public and private sector organizations.
Over our extensive experience in the space, we have seen customers’ needs for harmonious integration increase significantly. Boomi is the perfect partner for us to enable their transformation and support them as they modernize their ERP systems.
The partnership was signed in GITEX Dubai in the presence of Mr. Ravisankar – COO and Sheikh Sulaiman – Regional Director. The collaboration between 4i and Boomi provides joint customers benefits such as
- Easy and seamless implementation experience of ERP modernization projects
- Significantly improved resource efficiency in terms of timescales, costs, and human hours
- Access to Boomi’s and 4i’s extensive experience and depth of resources, including constant training and support to customers deploying the solution
“When it comes to digital transformation, ERP modernization and integration are the cornerstones of today’s business needs," said Ahmed Elhamouly, Head of Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Boomi.
As enterprises in the Middle Eastern region realize the vital role of revitalizing legacy ERP systems at their core, Boomi and 4i offer a seamless deployment experience, assistance of expert teams, and ongoing support to customers throughout their transformation journeys.
4i Apps is an ERP and Analytics consulting company specializing on SaaS and PaaS. 4i Apps has regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development center based in India, being our headquarters. We have over 600 consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
Times Group India awarded 4i Apps with ‘Excellence in Consulting IT services’ during the Times Business Awards 2022.
