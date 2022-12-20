Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,981 in the last 365 days.

Zai Lab Announces Participation in January Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that senior management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:

Morgan Stanley Virtual China Opportunity Conference
Meetings: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - Friday, January 6, 2023

J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. PST
Location: San Francisco

Webcast link of the corporate presentation at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of Zai Lab’s website. The archived replay will be viewable after the events for 30 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com and follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Source: Zai Lab Limited


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zai Lab Announces Participation in January Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.