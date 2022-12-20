Jack Creek Investment Corp. and Bridger Aerospace Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Business Combination

Extraordinary General Meeting of Jack Creek Shareholders scheduled for January 10, 2023



Bridger Aerospace to be the only pure play, public U.S. aerial firefighting services company to offer industry-leading tactical expertise and proprietary technological capabilities to combat year-round environmental and economic crises associated with forest fires

Combined company to be listed on NASDAQ under ticker “BAER”

/EIN News/ -- BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Creek Investment Corp. (“Jack Creek”) (NASDAQ: JCIC), a special purpose acquisition company, and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (“Bridger Aerospace”), a leading independent provider of aerial firefighting services, announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective as of December 16, 2022 the registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form S-4 of Wildfire New PubCo, Inc. (“New Bridger”) in connection with the previously announced business combination between Jack Creek and Bridger Aerospace.

Jack Creek has established a record date of November 30, 2022 (the “Record Date”) and announced it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 10, 2023, to approve the business combination with Bridger Aerospace. Shareholders of record as of the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The closing of the business combination is subject to approval by Jack Creek’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The business combination is expected to close promptly after the Extraordinary General Meeting. Upon closing, the combined company will be named “Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BAER” and “BAERW,” respectively.

As previously announced, and as further described in the Registration Statement, the combined company will have an implied $915 million pro forma enterprise value, assuming no redemptions by Jack Creek’s shareholders. The transaction, which does not have a minimum cash requirement or require a PIPE offering, is expected to deliver up to approximately $345 million of cash to Bridger Aerospace’s balance sheet, assuming no redemptions by Jack Creek’s public shareholders and before payment of transaction expenses. Even without assuming any cash from the transaction, Bridger Aerospace is well-positioned financially to further expand its fleet and explore proprietary strategic investments to complete its growth plans for 2023.

Extraordinary General Meeting Details

The meeting will be held at the offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP located at 767 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10153 on January 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The meeting will also be held virtually via live webcast. Rather than attending in person, we encourage Jack Creek’s shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/jackcreekinvestmentcorp/2023, where they will be able to listen to the meeting live and vote during the meeting. We are pleased to utilize virtual shareholder meeting technology to (i) provide ready access and cost savings for Jack Creek shareholders and Jack Creek and (ii) protect the health and safety of our shareholders. To register and receive access to the hybrid virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement distributed by Jack Creek in connection with Extraordinary General Meeting.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., our proxy solicitor, by calling (888) 567-1626, or banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 269-5550 or by emailing JCIC@dfking.com.

Advisors

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Bridger Aerospace. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor to Jack Creek. UBS Investment Bank is serving as capital markets advisor to Jack Creek. Mayer Brown LLP is serving as legal advisor to UBS Investment Bank.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC is one of the nation’s largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

About Jack Creek

Jack Creek is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. More information about Jack Creek is available at https://www.jackcreekinvestmentcorp.com/ir-resources/investor-faqs .

